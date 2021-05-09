Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.