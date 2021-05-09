Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There were no reports of damage Monday evening from a storm system that passed through Coles County and resulted in a tornado warning being issued.
- Updated
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …