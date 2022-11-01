Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots of fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Showers and drizzle are around as well and they'll be sticking with us into the evening. Here's your full Halloween forecast.
Less wind around today, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures on the rise for Friday. Find out how much we'll warm up and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Temperatures back to normal for late October today. We'll get even warmer on Saturday, but then showers are going to make a comeback. See when and where rain will be most likely here.
This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will se…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are i…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fa…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of h…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…
This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the …