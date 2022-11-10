Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Still warm today and not much rain. A cold front arriving early Saturday morning will cool us down and bring very strong winds. See how windy it will get and how much temperatures will drop here.
A few showers this morning, but dry this afternoon and remarkably warm. The warm weather will continue on Thursday, but our next cold front arrives Thursday night. Get all the details here.
Cooler today than Sunday, but near normal for this time of year. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. Temperatures are going up even more for Wednesday! Find out how warm it will get and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoo…
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Mattoon ar…
Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…