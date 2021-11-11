Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
