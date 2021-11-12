 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

