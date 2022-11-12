Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.