Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

