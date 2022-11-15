Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Mostly sunny, but still cold today. Snow showers will start to push back in tonight and will be common by Tuesday morning. See how long the snow will stick around and how much is expected here.
A few showers this morning, but dry this afternoon and remarkably warm. The warm weather will continue on Thursday, but our next cold front arrives Thursday night. Get all the details here.
Thanks to a strong cold front, temperatures will be much different this afternoon than yesterday. A few rain showers today and snow flurries Saturday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
