Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.