Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The M…
This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Monday. It…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy r…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area wil…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks lik…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Friday. It should r…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temp…