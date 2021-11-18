Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The M…
This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Monday. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degr…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks lik…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks …
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area wil…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temp…