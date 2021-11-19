Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Friday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.