Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Tuesday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph.