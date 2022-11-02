It will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Lots of fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Showers and drizzle are around as well and they'll be sticking with us into the evening. Here's your full Halloween forecast.
Less wind around today, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures on the rise for Friday. Find out how much we'll warm up and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Temperatures back to normal for late October today. We'll get even warmer on Saturday, but then showers are going to make a comeback. See when and where rain will be most likely here.
A Dense Fog Advisory is once again in effect for most of central Illinois Tuesday morning. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Warming up! Here's your full forecast.
