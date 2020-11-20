 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News