Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.