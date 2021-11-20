Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
