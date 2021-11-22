 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

