Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
