Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph.