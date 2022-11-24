Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
