Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Friday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degr…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. High…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in …