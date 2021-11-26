Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.