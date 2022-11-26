Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
