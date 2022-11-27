Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
