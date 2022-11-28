Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
