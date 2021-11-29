 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

