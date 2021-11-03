 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

