Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
