Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph.