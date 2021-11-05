Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today…
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The fo…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanke…
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Tuesday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 …
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 …
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees toda…