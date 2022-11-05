Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
