Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.