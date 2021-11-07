 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

