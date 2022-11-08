Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still warm today and not much rain. A cold front arriving early Saturday morning will cool us down and bring very strong winds. See how windy it will get and how much temperatures will drop here.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. As our next cold front approaches, showers are coming back for Friday. Will it still be warm? What's Friday evening looking like? Full details here.
Patchy fog this morning, but sunny with pleasant temperatures this afternoon. More wind and even warmer for Thursday. Find out when rain will return to the area in our updated forecast.
Cooler today than Sunday, but near normal for this time of year. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mat…
It will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We …
A Dense Fog Advisory is once again in effect for most of central Illinois Tuesday morning. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Warming up! Here's your full forecast.