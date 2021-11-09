Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.