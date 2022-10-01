Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.