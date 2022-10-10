Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
