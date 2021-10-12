 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News