Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
