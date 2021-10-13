Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.