The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's temperatures will reach a high near 76 degrees with breezy conditions, including a south wind at 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temp…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Mattoon folks shoul…
This evening in Mattoon: Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Mattoo…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the f…
This evening in Mattoon: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 63F. Winds light and varia…