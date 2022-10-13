 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News