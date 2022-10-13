Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. How long will temperatures stay below normal? Here's your complete holiday weekend forecast.
Rain ahead and along one cold front today and more rain with a second cold front tonight. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
An area of low pressure is bringing showers and storms to the area today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
Chilly start, but feeling great this afternoon! A few showers will return late Monday night and it looks like a good chance of rain for Tuesday with a cool down. Get all the details here.
A strong cold front will bring isolated showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area this evening. Find out how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get here.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mattoon…
This evening in Mattoon: Generally fair. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It l…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in …
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy r…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a …