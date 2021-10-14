Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.