Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
