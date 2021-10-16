 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

