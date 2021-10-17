Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
