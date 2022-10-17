Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
