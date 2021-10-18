 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

