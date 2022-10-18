Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 9:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will Monday be cold, it will be windy as well. A Freeze Warning is in effect Monday night and temperatures will remain well below normal through Wednesday. Track temps and wind chills here.
Rain is coming back today with a cold front that will be working over during the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures going down again for Saturday. Here's your full weekend forecast.
Rain ahead and along one cold front today and more rain with a second cold front tonight. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
No rain today, but temperatures will be well below normal and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Cold Thursday night ahead. Find out how low temps will go and what's in store for Friday here.
An area of low pressure is bringing showers and storms to the area today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 deg…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mattoon…