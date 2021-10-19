Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.