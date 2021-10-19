 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

