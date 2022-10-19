Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
