Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
